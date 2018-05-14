6 Ways To Make Burgers That Are Healthier Than Trump's Half Bun

Though this is a slight improvement over the president’s fast-food-centric diet ― Trump’s typical McDonald’s order while on the campaign trail was two Big Macs, two Filet-o-Fish and a chocolate milkshake ― there are far more nutritious tweaks that can be made to a classic burger.

Cutting back on buns is a good first step. Bread, especially the white bread that most burger buns are made of, is made of simple carbohydrates that are quickly used by our body, causing our blood sugar and insulin levels to rise quickly. This leads to intense cravings later in the day and other negative health effects later in life, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

More nutritious results can be achieved by swapping the bun with leafy greens, which is now pretty common practice. But you can get creative and sandwich your burgers with other ingredients like nutrient-dense portobello mushrooms or sweet potatoes, or simply eat your burger patty with a big green salad.