Bureaucratic Paranoia

By Edward Flattau

President Trump’s appointed leaders of environmentally-related government departments are acting as though there are saboteurs in their ranks.

In a sense, the Trump appointees have reason to be leery. Their intention to diminish the environmental protection presence of their respective agencies is not popular with the dedicated career civil servants under their sway. The agency heads’ uneasiness demonstrates they are well aware of the widespread internal (as well as external) disapproval of Trump’s plan to reduce the size and stature of federal government environmental involvement.

Nonetheless, the appointees’ fears far exceed the threat of their staffs’ rebellion, thus inviting a paranoia diagnosis.

True, some department staffers might try to stall any perceived administration attempts to emasculate existing environmental protection. But the career personnel are ultimately professionals whose protest is subtly incremental, not openly defiant. They would quit first rather than totally deep-six their agency, no matter who was in charge. After all, there is always another day and another administration.

This ultimate acquiescence is not reassuring to the Trump appointees. Many of their subordinates are viewed with suspicion for simply having served during President Obama’s reign.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke contends that approximately 30 percent of his personnel are disloyal to the department’s agenda. How Zinke arrived at this conclusion is unclear. Staff might disagree with Zinke downsizing some national monuments, opening up public conservation lands to fossil fuel extraction, and reassigning environmental specialists to dead-end jobs. But no massive revolt has yet materialized.

No one is more insecure than the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator Scott Pruitt. A guilty conscience, perhaps? He is sensitive to being perceived negatively (and rightfully so) for reducing the functions of the agency he heads. Career employees are treated with suspicion. Displaying an extreme penchant for secrecy, Pruitt has had a $25,000 sound-proof communication booth installed in his office, even though there is another such structure on the premises. Seeming too fear bodily harm as well administrative betrayal, Pruitt has doubled his around-the-clock security detail by ten at a cost of $850,000, diverting EPA enforcement agents from the field for his personal use. Movement of employees at EPA headquarters is restricted, and anyone seeking to approach, much less enter, the administrator’s office has to be accompanied by an escort. Cell phones and note-taking are prohibited in Pruitt’s vicinity.

Trump’s Energy Department transition team sought written confessions from any federal employees who attended international climate change conferences or worked on carbon emission reduction. The team only backed off in response to widespread public criticism that a witch hunt was underway. Energy Department chief Rick Perry reflected Trump-like insecurity by holding an employee training session on how to stop leaks to the media.