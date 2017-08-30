FOOD & DRINK
08/30/2017 11:20 am ET Updated Aug 30, 2017

Burger King Will Give You A Free Whopper If You Publicly Admit You Got Fired

That's one way to lift your spirits.
By Carly Ledbetter

If you get fired, you can have it your way at Burger King ― for free. 

That’s the premise of the fast food company’s new, somewhat humiliating “Whopper Severance” package. Burger King will give away 2,500 free Whoppers until Sept. 1 and also offer the first 100 entrants a 30-minute session with online career website The Muse

“We are always looking for ideas which showcase the fact that we flame-grill our Whopper sandwich,” head of marketing Fernando Machado said in a statement to Delish. “This is an idea that basically showcases the love people have for the Whopper sandwich. We know getting fired sucks, but getting a free Whopper doesn’t.”

According to the terms of the deal, you must publicly announce you’ve been fired on LinkedIn and use #WhopperSeverance when telling your story. There’s a pre-written statement available on the site that will automatically post to your LinkedIn account: 

Burger King

Once you check the box, it’ll lead you to a screen like you see below, and ask you to share LinkedIn information: 

Burger King

After clicking to allow the company access to some of your personal data, a screen reading “thanks for confessing” announces that you’ll get a personalized link to your LinkedIn that will give you access to your Whopper Severance: 

Burger King

And your #WhopperSeverance message will appear on your LinkedIn like so (with your firing story attached, if you so desire): 

Burger King

The last step takes you to yet another page, where you must give Burger King an address to claim your package and free sandwich certificate: 

Burger King

Then you’ll get a letter that resembles something like this, with a voucher: 

Burger King

All in all, the process only takes about seven minutes to complete. 

If you’re looking to get a free sandwich, this doesn’t seem like it’s too hard to qualify. But it does seem like a rough way to announce you got fired to your LinkedIn connections.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Linked In Burger King Whopper
Burger King Will Give You A Free Whopper If You Publicly Admit You Got Fired
CONVERSATIONS