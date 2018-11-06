You’re either with Burger King or against it.

Just ask rapper Kanye West, who the fast-food company flame-grilled on Twitter after he professed his love for rival burger chain McDonald’s.

It began Sunday with this typical tweet from Ye, who has raised eyebrows in recent months with his staunch support of President Donald Trump and his subsequent announcement he was distancing himself from politics.

McDonald’s is my favorite restaurant — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2018

West’s endorsement of the Golden Arches wasn’t actually much of a surprise. Who can forget his 2016 poem about the eatery?

Anyway, Burger King fired back with this whopper of a tweet:

eyes still closed I guess https://t.co/Z8pzojmDgb — Burger King (@BurgerKing) November 4, 2018

It referenced West’s claim that his “eyes are now wide open” when it comes to politics. Burger King’s U.K. Twitter account then joined in with the fun:

Explains a lot https://t.co/CalmlcD3eu — Burger King UK (@BurgerKingUK) November 5, 2018

West hasn’t responded, but BK’s trolling was met with much mirth online: