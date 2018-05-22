Once you know how to make a great burger patty and cook it to perfection (which isn’t as easy as it would seem), you have the foundation for a delicious burger. But what really makes a burger special is what you put on it.

We have 15 ideas for beef burgers that’ll spark your creativity. Either follow the recipes precisely, or riff off these ideas and create your own. Whether you’re stuffing your burger with Brie, topping it with a runny egg or drenching it in garlic, your burgers are about to get less boring this summer.