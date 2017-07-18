WEIRD NEWS
07/18/2017 02:55 pm ET

People Have Incredible Responses To Burger With 'Millennials' Favorite Ingredient'

Sadly, no, the burger does not include "debt forgiveness" or "nihilism."
By Jenna Amatulli

An article about McDonald’s putting baby kale in a burger has sent Twitter into a tizzy ― in the best way possible.

The sandwich featuring the kale, McDonald’s Signature Sriracha Sandwich, was written up by Inc., which touted the greenery as something that would cause millennials to “scream in delight.” The headline of their article read as follows:

Inc

Everyone on the internet knows that you can’t put “millennials” in a headline and not expect people to have something to say about it. Especially when the wording here leaves people guessing as to what the “favorite ingredient” of millennials truly is. 

And there was seriously a LOT of guessing. Here were some of our favorites:

Well, that escalated quickly.

Oh, millennials. We’re just crazy kids with debt, drugs and fancy lettuce.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Burger Recipes
Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Science And Technology Baby Boom Generation
People Have Incredible Responses To Burger With 'Millennials' Favorite Ingredient'
CONVERSATIONS