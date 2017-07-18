People Have Incredible Responses To Burger With 'Millennials' Favorite Ingredient'

An article about McDonald’s putting baby kale in a burger has sent Twitter into a tizzy ― in the best way possible.

The sandwich featuring the kale, McDonald’s Signature Sriracha Sandwich, was written up by Inc., which touted the greenery as something that would cause millennials to “scream in delight.” The headline of their article read as follows:

McDonald's Just Rolled Out Burgers With Millennials' Favorite Ingredient https://t.co/ni1sw6lzeZ — Inc. (@Inc) July 18, 2017

Everyone on the internet knows that you can’t put “millennials” in a headline and not expect people to have something to say about it. Especially when the wording here leaves people guessing as to what the “favorite ingredient” of millennials truly is.

And there was seriously a LOT of guessing. Here were some of our favorites:

Thinly veiled insecurity expressed through wry sarcasm and dank memes? — Peanut McGuire (@Joe_T_Reynolds) July 18, 2017

i take my student debt medium rare thanks https://t.co/sQ34E0U16W — kif (@kifleswing) July 18, 2017

The Snapchat Dancing Hot Dog https://t.co/DXCQyGjvmm — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) July 18, 2017

The tears of lesser millennials? https://t.co/z4jaesXceJ — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) July 18, 2017

Avocado toast burger would be a good idea, TBH https://t.co/rICEBrsNoA via @Inc — Ryan Vlastelica (@RyanVlastelica) July 18, 2017

Favorite ingredient? That doesn't look like "the death of what Baby Boomers adore!" — SocialJusticeReaper (@malakim2099) July 18, 2017

A livable wage? — tracer's gay (@shining_chaos) July 18, 2017

finally a burger with Adderall https://t.co/z10rUoBdxu — slackbot (@pareene) July 18, 2017

weird to put nihilism in a hamburger but OK whatever https://t.co/mMpGbcsBDC — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) July 18, 2017

Well, that escalated quickly.