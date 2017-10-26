BURIED WOUNDS: Uncovering PTSD & faith

At the age of 12 My stepfather began grooming me for rape and molestation. He began brushing up on me, walking in the bathroom while I was in there, coming into my room while I was sleeping. I told my mom, at which she told me I would have to tell him what he did to his face. I did, and he always denied it. At age 14, he attempted to rape me while I was laying down in the bed. I fought him with all of my might, and after a few choice words ran out of the house. My mother later sent me to live with my grandparents in Centreville, IL to hide the evidence of what happened from the police. What I experienced at age 14 was TRAUMA. Yet, no one took me to get some help. I carried this experience and others for years without talking about it.

Trauma is not something that we as Christians like to speak about. Depending on what religious organization that you are affiliated with you may feel a level of doubt, shame or fear connected to the traumatic event that happened to you. You aren’t alone. Many have buried their stories of trauma, because they fear further demonization. Sometimes in this process your traumatic experiences become less of a priority, and you ultimately begin dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that's triggered by a terrifying event — either experiencing it or witnessing it. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event. The word trauma refers to a "wound," which often leaves us feeling overwhelmed and stuck, disrupting our intimacy with God and our connection to community

Consider Job.

From the definition above it can be argued that Job was experiencing PTSD. Job went through catastrophic disaster, in two days he lost his family, property, livestock, money, and health, and none of it was his fault. Job acknowledges, “Sighing has become my daily food; / my groans pour out like water. / What I feared has come upon me; / what I dreaded has happened to me. / I have no peace, no quietness; / I have no rest, but only turmoil” (Job 3:25–26).

Later, Job speaks of being frightened by “dreams” at night and terrified by “visions” (Job 7:14).

Symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder May Include:

Intrusive memories-Recurring memories of the traumatic event, flashbacks, dreams or nightmares, severe emotional distress

Avoidance-Trying to avoid people, places, things connected to the trauma and talking about it.

Negative Changes in Thinking and Mood

•Negative thoughts, despair, trouble remembering the trauma, or regular things. Dismantled relationships, disconnect with family or friends, lack of positive emotions, emotionally numb.

Changes in Physical and Emotional Reactions

•You are easily frightened, always on guard for danger, negligent behavior (drinking or driving to fast, insomnia, poor concentration, irritability, anger outburst, aggression, guilt and shame.

•Self-destructive behavior, such overeating, sexually acting out,

Towards Healing

The overarching biblical narrative is associated with traumatic events. We cannot disregard the stories of rape (Gn 34), dismemberment (Jgs 19; 1 Sam 18), kidnapping and forced marriages (Jgs 21), forced migration and infanticide (Ps 137), slavery (Ex 21; Lv 25; Dt 15), genocide (Jos 1-12), cannibalism (2 Kgs 6-7), political corruption (1-2 Kgs) and social desolation (the Prophets). Yes, there are scriptures that can help us to renew our mind, but God has also given us the ability to study, to help to undergird the bible.

Trauma both resist and demands expression to facilitate recovery and resilience (Freshette & Boase, 2016) As we study we learn of new and diverse ways to heal from Trauma and PTSD these two may help with the process.

1. Spiritual Narrative Healing – Writing or telling your story

Plays

Movies

Anthologies

Blogging

2. Arts Based Healing- Creative Projects connected to your story to release trauma and grief