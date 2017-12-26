Travelers at St. Louis Lambert International Airport were forced to evacuate into the chilly night Tuesday after a bagel got a little too toasty.

Airport officials evacuated Terminal 2 of the St. Louis airport because an employee burned a bagel at a restaurant in the terminal about 6 p.m., according to local news station KMOV.

Temporary partial evacuation in T2 out of an abundance of caution after alarm detected smoke near a restaurant. ARFF responded. Evacuation lasted about 5 mins. Normal Operations have resumed #safetyfirst — STL Airport (@flystl) December 27, 2017

Travelers had to wait outside in 11-degree cold, but they were kept there for less than 10 minutes. When the evacuation was lifted, travelers had to go through security checkpoints a second time, according to Jacob Long, a Boston-based news anchor who was at the airport.

Long said there were “hundreds” of travelers walking on the tarmac beneath jet bridges as they were evacuated. In a series of tweets, Long said that many people and airport officials were confused about what was going on.

“We’re all outside in the freezing cold walking under the jet bridges,” Long tweeted. “No idea where we are going or why. Hundreds of passengers.”

We are all being told to take the emergency exits. This is in the @SouthwestAir terminal pic.twitter.com/Xva9qTnkAl — Jacob Long (@JacobLongTV) December 27, 2017

We’re all outside in the freezing cold walking under the jetbridges. No idea where we are going or why. Hundreds of passengers pic.twitter.com/992pFplHXm — Jacob Long (@JacobLongTV) December 27, 2017

So just got back through security. Another TSA agent told me she thinks the evacuation was a “false alarm” but wasn’t totally sure. Still no announcement from @flystl about what happened exactly — Jacob Long (@JacobLongTV) December 27, 2017

Long was amused when he learned why the airport was evacuated.