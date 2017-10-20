Burqa Ban is Just Another Way of Oppressing Women and Restricting Freedoms

Quebec has become the latest place where face coverings have been partially banned. It means those using public services (pretty much everyone) will have to uncover.

It follows similar rulings In France, Belgium and Holland but Trudeau's Canada seemed less likely a place where the veil would be banned.

It’s a restriction which will undoubtedly affect Muslim women more than anyone and with recent sexual harassment scandals coming to light, one wonders why authorities and those in a position of power obsess over women.

Canadian politician and lawyer Jagmeet Singh said the ban violates human rights and Prime Minister Trudeau previously called dictating what people can wear a ‘cruel joke’.

Everyone has the right to wear what they choose and the Burqa is no different. Banning it is essentially oppressive to religious women who wish to veil themselves, because let’s not forget Islam isn’t the only religion to recommend covering up.

There are many variations of the covering but its philosophy is essentially the same - to dress modestly and it’s up to individual Muslim women to decide what that means for them.

But just like French authorities shamelessly forced a woman to undress on a beach last year, it’s becoming ever more apparent that some will seek nothing but abuse, oppression and restriction of women under the guise of ‘freedom’, ‘security’ and ‘transparency’.

Just because we don’t like, understand or agree with other faiths, cultures or garments doesn’t mean we have the right to tell people what to wear. We think we’re past the days of fascism and intolerance but freedom hasn’t ever been such a false and convoluted concept as it has become these days.

Just as Harvey Weinstein is being accused of harassment, this is no less abuse of women’s rights and dignity.

It risks creating rifts in communities and destroying tolerance and understanding of other faiths and cultures.

Security is no excuse because women can remove the covering to identify themselves in courts or at airports as happens in the UK but banning it outright in this way restricts both religious and civil freedoms.

Modest dress in Islam applies equally to both men and women. The philosophy of modesty transcends outward appearance, it applies to one’s thoughts and actions too.

The veil is the outward symbol of the inner modesty and purity Muslim women seek by emulating Mother Mary whose cited as an example for them in the Holy Qur’an.

But it seems as though some are adamant to do away with modest and decent behaviour and dress.

While Muslim women are restricted in their clothing choices, other women are sexually harassed by men who have lost all sense of decency and self respect.

This is why Islam begins by prescribing modesty to men first and advocates for them to avoid licentious glances, honour the opposite sex and respect their space.

Only after this the Holy Qur’an instructs women to dress modestly and cover up their beauty.

But it starts with the men, who are ultimately the cause of the problem and today seem to feel they can dictate to women how to dress and behave.

If the teaching of modesty, which underpins the concept of the face veil or any covering, was adhered to by both sexes, we would never see the widespread levels of sexual abuse prevalent in our society.

Putting restrictions on women isn’t going to help solve the issues of security, harassment or equality. It shows how patriarchal our societies still are despite thinking we’ve made progress. We haven’t.

There needs to be a change in the our approach towards women because the way we’re treating them is putting men to shame.

In Islam, the mother is honoured so highly that Paradise lies at her feet and serving her is deemed among the noblest causes.