Actor Burt Reynolds Dead At 82: Reports

Actor Burt Reynolds, one of the biggest movie stars of the 1970s, died Thursday at the age of 82, according to multiple reports.
Reynolds died Thursday morning in Florida, his manager, Erik Kritzer, told The Hollywood Reporter. The actor died of cardiac arrest, his agent, Todd Eisner, told NBC News. “No comment, just heartbreaking,” Eisner said.
Reynolds rose to the top of the acting world in the 1970s in dramas such as “Deliverance” and action-comedies such as “Smokey And The Bandit” and the “Cannonball Run” series. Modern audiences may best remember him, however, for his Oscar-nominated role in the 1997 film “Boogie Nights.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
