Actor Burt Reynolds Dead At 82: Reports

Actor Burt Reynolds, one of the biggest movie stars of the 1970s, died Thursday at the age of 82, according to multiple reports .

Reynolds died Thursday morning in Florida, his manager, Erik Kritzer, told The Hollywood Reporter . The actor died of cardiac arrest, his agent, Todd Eisner, told NBC News . “No comment, just heartbreaking,” Eisner said.

Reynolds rose to the top of the acting world in the 1970s in dramas such as “Deliverance” and action-comedies such as “Smokey And The Bandit” and the “Cannonball Run” series. Modern audiences may best remember him, however, for his Oscar-nominated role in the 1997 film “Boogie Nights.”