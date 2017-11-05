Business Advice From Mompreneur Karline Depass On Starting Nana Bella Spa

Your client is your boss.

Businessowner Karline Depass

Beauty business owner Karline Depass wants single moms to know that they can follow their dreams and make their own career even if it means starting with $10 of capital. Nana Bella is a beauty spa that offers trending treatments like the Vampire facial (where they use your own blood to achieve a natural glow) and the Microblading ( for everlasting eyebrows on fleek). The beauty queen went from waxing to employing a talented staff of makeup artists and estheticians in Long Island, New York. It’s not easy building a boutique and electing yourself as the contractor. But in the age of youtube, just anyone can release their inner bob the builder. Here, Depass shares some golden advice from her unique single mom on how to start a beauty business, the unglamorous challenges to success.

Mel Writes: Tell me about Nana Bella Spa and Beauty Salon?

Karline Depass: I started out with just me. I started out in the beauty business waxing. I use to live in New York City. I went to beauty school in Manhattan, then the rest is history. I found a place on Long Island and within days I signed a lease with $10 to my name and literally prayed that everything worked out. I put up the walls. I was my own contractor.

How was business starting out compared to now?

It was slow for a year and a half and then I remember it got super busy. I was working 15 hour days. Now I have 6 employees. I also partnered a with a dermatologist so we can offer cosmetic facials and other botox treatments.

Where did you get the name from?

Everyone since I could remember, everyone calls me Nana and my daughter’s name is (Isa) Bella. It’s simple but me. And everyone loves it and there’s a lot of Italians in my area so the name resonates.

How long did it take you to open Nana Bella?

I didn’t have a business plan and just put myself out there, within a matter of days it was happening.

How was the process as a single mom?

I am very lucky. I have my mom and family to help me. A lot of times I am working late and it is tough on everyone. It is all because of my support system.

What are 5 suggestions for women who aspire to be #mompreneurs?