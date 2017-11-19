Business Leader Success Interview with Lucas Bikowski, Managing Director of SEO Shark In Australia

Today we interview Lucas Bikowski, Managing Director of SEO Shark, an agency that provides digital marketing and social media management to entrepreneurs, small businesses and large enterprises.

Lucas Bikowski, Managing Director of SEO Shark

Q: Hi Lucas! I’m excited to interview you today and share your business story with our readers. Tell me a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing to start an SEO agency.

My name is Lucas Bikowski. My background is PhD in economics. I am also certified Google AdWords Partner. I have been running an SEO company over 10 years in Australia with lots of successes.

Q: Wow! I’m sure you get a lot of people who want to learn how to incorporate Google ads into their advertising strategy. It’s great that you are a Certified AdWords Partner and very knowledgeable on the topic. What made you take the leap into entrepreneurship?

15 years ago I had a website offering business consultations for other businesses. I didn’t know how to push my website to Google first page results. So, I asked lots of SEO agencies for help. Many of them didn’t deliver the SEO results, I wanted. So, I tried to do SEO by myself and I opened my own SEO agency.

Q: I love that you found a void in the SEO industry and decided to create the solution to help not only your business, but others as well. What are some best practice tips you can share with our readers as it relates to SEO?

In order to improve your search results in search engines like Google, I would encourage people to write quality content on their websites and be active on social media.

Q: How do you personally define success? What does it mean to you?

Success to me is getting more traffic and visitors to our clients’ websites and continue to increase that number every month.

Q: Getting more visitors to a website is important to converting those clicks into clients. What is your business all about?

Our company is all about helping others utilize online internet marketing to grow their business. We are committed to helping people get found in Google for their targeted search phrases. We also help businesses with social media management, paid advertising and web development.

Q: How can you be reached if someone is interested in your products or services?

Our website is www.seoshark.com.au. If you’d like an SEO audit of your website and a no obligation consultation, please fill out the form on our website and we’d be happy to chat with you about boosting visitors and conversions on your website.