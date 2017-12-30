Business Leader Success Interview With Military Veteran James Stevens, Owner Of Fish Galore Critters & More

Today we interview military veteran and successful entrepreneur James Stevens about his passion for animals and keys to business success. Here is his interview:

Jerica: Hi James! Thank you for sharing your story with our readers. Please tell us a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing your field.

James: I began my entrepreneurial journey by volunteering at a local pet shop in my community as a child. I have always liked pets, but my love for animals started with reptiles at the age of 6. The small pet shop that I volunteered for was pivotal in educating me on the proper care for animals. Shortly after my introduction to animals my knowledge expanded from reptiles to birds, then to small animals, and eventually to aquatics.

Jerica: Wow! I love that you discovered your passion for working with animals as a child. Can you share with us why you made the leap into entrepreneurship?

James: After serving in the United States military, I recognized that there was a need for small specialty pet shops that could get customers unique exotic animal(s) and that could also provide the personal education and care their customers desperately needed. Big box stores simply cannot serve customers in the interpersonal way that most clients would prefer. Shopping at small pet stores as a child developed my passion for helping customers utilizing a more intimate approach.

Jerica: That is what entrepreneurship is all about. Finding a need within the marketplace and then providing a service that will fill that need. What are 3 tips you can share with our readers as it relates to exotic animal care?

James: The pet industry is full of people who “like” animals but lack the knowledge to be experienced in proper animal care.

Secondly, the Internet is a great tool, however, it’s important to understand that opinions are not to be taken as fact when properly caring for animals.

Lastly, the pet industry is heavily monitored by both state and federal government agencies, so it's vital for a pet shop owners such as myself to be in tune with which animal(s) are illegal and possibly restricted.

Jerica: I’m sure you have competitors who offer similar services as it relates to exotic animal sales and proper care. So how do you differentiate yourself from others in your industry?

James: I differentiate myself from others within my space with my numerous years of knowledge, expertise, and hands-on experience with various animal species. Also, serving honorably in the military is another differentiating factor. Our clients return happily to Fish Galore Critters & More due to our personalized expertise, and unique pet acquiring capabilities. We tell our clients daily that it’s effortless to grab a smartphone and recite the results of a google search, but providing knowledge gained from personal and professional experience is a priceless asset.

Jerica: The personalized approach and your wealth of knowledge are definitely both game changers. What words of wisdom would you give to someone asking for advice about becoming an entrepreneur?

James: My advice to anyone looking to become an entrepreneur is to understand that the success or failure of your business heavily depends on your drive and determination. Several friends and family members that are rooting for you may have suggestions, but can't provide “valuable” input to help your business grow.

Simply inform them that your vision is more significant than your current business situation. When people tell you to take a break and relax, they don’t understand that your business will do the same. Hard work is especially essential if your company is in the startup phase and is dependent on your work output as a business owner.

Jerica: Thanks for sharing such great advice with us James. How can people find your business?

James: Fish Galore Critters & More is located at 5917 Roosevelt Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida 32244. Customers can call us at (904) 383-4085 or find us on social media.