Business Leader Success Interview with Millennial Entrepreneur James Blake

Q: Hi James Blake. Thanks for sharing your entrepreneurial journey with our readers today. I know that you are ambitious and a go-getter, but what were the biggest initial hurdles you encountered when you started your business and how did you overcome them?

I started my business with relatively no funding and coming from a normal working class family I had no family members I could call for a boost. I had to hustle and grind for the first 6 months of the business, earning very little and working a lot. I remember leaving my office at 2:00 am and coming back at 7:00 am to start all over again. I would feel numb from tiredness, but i knew it had to be done. Hard work is the key to overcoming any kind of hurdle.

Q: The beginning stages of many businesses is about putting in a lot of work on the front end to reap the rewards down the road. You have the endurance that it took to be successful so kudos to you. What words of wisdom would you give to someone asking for advice about becoming an entrepreneur?

Trust your gut instinct and don't be afraid to fail. I have learnt so much already and continue to learn from any failures I have. It's the only way to get better and to perfect your craft. Sometimes the scariest thing is taking a leap into the unknown. If that is too scary for you, I don’t think you are going to succeed as an entrepreneur. I have learnt to love the unknown and feel a thrill from jumping in.

James Blake leading a business workshop full of entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Q: Leap and build wings along the way. Such great advice. Who is your hero and why?

My mum. My mum gave up her career as a politician when I was born to care for my older brother Jonathan who has severe learning disabilities. This of course is a huge struggle, but she managed to raise me, care for my brother and raise my oldest brother at the same time. She also runs an extremely successful charity that has helped 1000's of people, even being recognized by the Queen with an award for her work. She is a selfless person and has taught me the value of gratitude.

Q: Your mom is a very special person in your life I see. It seems that you draw much of your resiliency from her. What is the one mantra that you live your life by?

I don't know if it’s a mantra, but I know it’s the truth. You're going to die. Simple. Why not pursue what you love and succeed at it on every level. Life is not as long as you think and could be taken away within an instant. I believe following your passion is the greatest thing you can do. I am passionate about building up people and businesses. This is why the digital marketing and web design industry is perfect for me. I love it.