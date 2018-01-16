Business Leaders Becoming Real-World Leaders

Leader is not a person who just creates external value, such as value for customers, value for shareholders, value for favorite worker bees, increases market share, increases company assets or personal assets. Leader is a person who balances both external value creations and finds ways to express new ideas generated from within the company while being socially responsible to the society. When leaders don’t balance these two, they create an emotional void of dissatisfied employees and a shaky company walking a tightrope.

Leaders become destructive when they care only for external value creation and are completely oblivious to employees’ happiness and social responsibility. All those business leaders who focused solely on external value creation are together responsible for the damage happening in the world today, be it climate change, inequality, hunger, famine, lack of education, homeless people, fight for survival and so on. It is a trickle-down effect.

If 99.999% of business leaders today are only concerned about external value creation, who will reset the imbalance? Someone must take responsibility for finding new ways to express employee’s creative ideas and social responsibility. Is being socially responsible limited to the remaining 0.001% of business leaders who run NGO’s?

The answer to this problem is very simple.

Just for the sake of protecting shareholder’s interest or nodding to the interest of board members, business leaders can’t drive the entire focus of the employees towards external value creation. By doing this, they create unhappy employees. This force of unhappy employees is a huge number affecting all walks of life. It is ok if leaders don’t provide private yachts or charter flights or even a million dollar house to a handful of people by giving hardship to those who look up to them as an ideal. Leaders should proportionally divide the focus of the organization towards external value creation and internal happiness; a kind of inside-out or proactive approach which allows employees to freely express their thoughts and ideas in the form of new products or services, without hampering the ecosystem and fearing the financial outcome.

To achieve this, business leaders should do these three things:

The primary requirement to become a real-world leader is people awareness, not the market awareness. If leaders lack people awareness, they should hire someone and learn to distinguish between worker bees and idea generators, or they will alienate the idea generators as freeloaders and end-up being with their blue-eyed worker bees. Leaders and worker bees together can't pull off to the end line so easily. They need idea generators. Idea generators need a vent to express ideas, and they are not obedient servants, who can blindly execute orders. Idea generators and worker bees are like two daughters of a mother, one promptly listens to her mother, and the other has her own ideas. A wise mother who runs a happy family won’t take sides with one daughter and ignore the other, just because the other doesn’t listen to her ideas. Similarly, business leaders should know that they need both idea generators and worker bees to run a successful company. Ideas from experienced worker bees are not a real substitute for idea generators. Business leaders who are proprietors should carefully choose the right partners or shareholders who can support them in their vision of growth; a vision that gives a free hand to employees to express skills and ideas to make a better tomorrow. Business leaders who are CEO's reporting to other owners should properly negotiate the ‘vision clause’ apart from salary and perks.

This way business leaders become real-world leaders and the companies they run produce happy employees, customers, and stakeholders and great products and Services. Such companies will not only be socially responsible but also help the world to become better.