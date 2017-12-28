Business Lessons From The Largest Pool Fence Company On Earth

“I was born with cerebral palsy and a love for cheesy jokes and puns; I’m not sure which has held me back more. I was so 100% positive that I would be an entrepreneur and own businesses that I dropped out of high school at age 16, fairly certain I’d never need a diploma or degree to get a job somewhere.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Eric Lupton, President of Life Saver Pool Fence Systems. Despite having used a power wheelchair all of his life due to cerebral palsy, Eric started working under his father at Life Saver at 16, before taking over as the company’s President at just 24 years old as his father retired. Faced almost immediately with the US economic crash, Lupton successfully navigated the company through the Great Recession before overseeing dramatic growth, quintupling revenues in just a few years and acquiring a major competitor. Today, Life Saver is the largest pool fence company on Earth, according to Forbes, with dedicated dealers in nearly every US market and in fifteen additional countries spanning five continents.

What is your "backstory"?

I was born with cerebral palsy and a love for cheesy jokes and puns; I’m not sure which has held me back more. I was so 100% positive that I would be an entrepreneur and own businesses that I dropped out of high school at age 16, fairly certain I’d never need a diploma or degree to get a job somewhere. My first company was a web design firm back in 1996. I started working at Life Saver a couple years later, helping improve our web presence, get aggressive with our marketing, and helping around the office. My dad was only 55 when he handed the keys to the company to 23-year old me and essentially retired. Looking back, I’m only now realizing the gravity, and insanity, of that decision – he stepped aside and let a kid barely old enough to drink, living in a wheelchair, manage our family’s sole source of income, not to mention his life’s work.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

Probably not without getting someone in trouble! Conferences and tradeshows can be crazy places. However, I do have a few sharable anecdotes I think are interesting.

I was en route to California to do a presentation for a VERY big prospective client. My flight had a connection in Atlanta, and when I arrived in Los Angeles, the airline informed me that my power wheelchair didn’t make the connecting flight and was, at the moment, lost. They ended up finding it in Pennsylvania, but it took DAYS to get it back to me. The airport graciously let me borrow one of those huge push chairs, like you see in hospitals… and airports, and that’s what I did my presentation in. And yes, we did get the account.

I thought 8/8/08 was going to be a lucky day when I woke up that morning, but as I was leaving the office, a series of Final Destination-esque coincidences caused me to catapult from my chair. I decided mid-flight to protect my hands and body with my face, and I landed cheek face on the concrete parking lot. An employee thankfully found me soon after, laying there spitting out blood and teeth, and put me back in my chair. Though I insisted I was fine, my office manager smartly called an ambulance. All the staff had sort of gathered around while we awaited the paramedics, and I suddenly hear Rhonda, the office manager, yelling, “Quick! Get the smelling salts!” I told her not to bother, that I was fine, but I quickly realized they weren’t for me – two of the warehouse guys were fainting from the sight of my battered mug. I found out in the ER I had a fractured nose, cheekbone, and eye-socket, and I received fourteen stitches between my lip and eyebrow. That night was the first class of an 8-week course I was teaching on sales and marketing. I went straight from the ER and made it to the class on time. That was the most dedicated group I ever had. After I refused to cancel on them after literally breaking my face, after seeing that commitment, they were inspired to reciprocate.

Are you working on any meaningful non-profit projects? How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

For the last couple of years, I served on the board and as Vice President of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance. The NDPA is the largest and arguably most important water safety non-profit in the country, and it was an honor working with them. In addition, Life Saver has an initiative where we donate free pool fences to families who have experienced a fatal or non-fatal drowning incident called the Save a Life Program.

Wow! Can you tell me a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

Maxi Gomez fatally drown in his family’s pool at just 3 years old. Not long after, the Gomez family welcomed home the newest member of their family, baby Vladimir. When Vladimir started crawling, the Gomez family reached out to us about getting a pool safety fence. Mr. Gomez told the story of Maxi, and we let them know they qualified for the Save a Life Program. They were shocked by the donation, and inspired to pay it forward by starting the Maxi’s Gift Foundation, a non-profit that promotes water safety and gives away scholarships for swim lessons.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why?

1. You are in complete control as the CEO. I know you think you know that, but you really are. If you don’t like how the pieces are arranged on the chess board, flip the board and start playing Monopoly. Design the architecture around you so you are best equipped to succeed. Don’t be afraid to make radical changes or do things others might find strange. Screw ‘em. This is your game: make the game one you’ll win at.

2. A big part of your job is being your company’s Chief Problem Solver. Make sure you know your craft and your business inside and out so you’re equipped to solve the problems your employees come to you with. You don’t have the answers because you’re a leader; you’re a leader because you have the answers. I feel like I have an advantage because 35 years of being disabled has made me a really creative problem solver, but even if you’re not lucky enough to have cerebral palsy, you can develop this skill, too. You’re also the one person who can dole out “exceptions” – and that’s a powerful responsibility. Maybe you have a policy that XYZ product can’t be returned after 90 days. Like every rule, there are exceptions that need to be allowed for. Make them, don’t be afraid to break your own rules as needed.

3. Every CEO/entrepreneur advice article is going to tell you to delegate all the “less important stuff” so you, the most important, smartest, most talented person in your company, the CEO, can focus on “what really matters”. And yeah, while that is kind of true, I look at it a bit differently. There is really, really important stuff your company needs done that you SUCK AT. You HATE doing it. You’re never going to be good at that, so stop trying. For someone out there, it’s their favorite thing. Go find that person. Hire them. Win.

4. Hire for personality, not skills. You can train someone to do “the job”. You can’t train someone to be smart, personable, or energetic. Find people with solid foundations that you can build on.

5. Always be on the offense. It’s easy to think you’ve won and to stop pushing, but the moment you do that, you’ve already started to lose. Stay excited. Stay aggressive.

5.5. Always do the right thing. It’s easier than it sounds. You might think sometimes you have a tough choice, but deep down, you know which one is compromising for short-term gains.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?