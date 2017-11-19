Business Strategist Dr. Arlene Krantz speaks at Business Expert Forum at Harvard Faculty Club

Business mentor and strategist Dr. Arlene Krantz was a featured speaker at the Business Expert Forum at Harvard Faculty Club, an annual conference of thought leaders from around the globe including CEOs, dignitaries, professionals, and leaders in the technical and medical fields. Despite being told it couldn't be done, 30 years ago she left an established career in retail to build her first business from nothing to seven figures. Speaker, author, mentor and business strategist, she now dedicates herself to helping other women do the same.

Dr. Krantz is committed to helping her clients create and grow businesses of their own so they can earn the income and enjoy the independent lifestyle they desire and deserve.

“It can be daunting to get everything done when you're starting or growing your business. No one succeeds alone,” she said. “I built my own multi-million dollar business before I even considered coaching others. I've learned a lot over the years. I've shared what I've learned with my clients and it has made all the difference in their success. It's important to put your trust in someone who's actually done it.”

Whether clients prefer one-on-one attention or a group setting, Dr.Krantz has a program that will fit their schedules and ambitions. Whether she's leading a small workshop for a staff of 20 or awakening the collective dreams of 10,000 people in an arena (didn’t do this) , Dr. Krantz brings an authenticity to the experience and has been lauded for her confidence building strategies. Her presentations help those attending to clarify their vision, set specific goals and implement a plan for achievement.

She has also been a featured expert in a variety of media — broadcast television, internet, radio, books and other print media.

“I've been described as dynamic; I'm a coach who does whatever it takes in providing creative and practical solutions to guide and support my clients on their journey to fulfill their dreams and live a life of abundance,” she said.

Based in Los Angeles, she works with a wide variety of businesses and entrepreneurs. She is active in women's causes and interacts with a wide variety of celebrities, leaders and community organizations on a daily basis. Dr. Krantz is a member of the International Association of Women Entrepreneurs and Professionals, Female Entrepreneur Association, eWomen Network, Women in Media and Technology, Women in Business, The Meaning Institute, Women's Intuitive Network and the Female Speakers Association. Dr. Krantz is a Director at World Woman Foundation which just had its conference at the Clinton Presidential Center

Her book, “The Business Within You,” has been featured on all the major television networks. She is a contributing author of the books “Women Entrepreneur Extraordinaire,” “So, What Do You Do?” and “Leadership, West Point.”

