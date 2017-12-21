Business Success Interview with Kevin Leonard of The Recover, An Online Hub For Substance Abuse News and Information

Q: Hi Kevin! Thanks for sharing more about your company ‘The Recover’ with our readers. When it comes to substance abuse, what are 3 tips you can share with our readers as it relates to finding treatment?

There are 3 recommendations that I’d like to share with individuals looking for treatment for themselves or loved ones.

First, individuals looking for treatment should interview each rehab facility they are considering to attend. Every rehab center is different and some have specialized therapy to address each individual’s needs. Make sure you find that that is a match for what you need. Second, ask each facility what type of program they offer. Is it 12 step, SMART Recovery or any other type of program? Also find one that you feel most conformable with. Lastly, if you are looking for rehabs that offer alternative accommodations such as rehabs that allow couples or pet friendly rehabs, be sure to ask because many do not. Although more rehabs are starting to offer these special accommodations.

Q: Those are some great tips! There are many substance abuse sites available online. How do you differentiate yourself from other substance abuse information sites?

Our news outlet provides non-bias information about addiction and mental health. We are one of the only online news sites that is focused solely on this subject. All information is about recent drug news, relevant case studies related to drug effects or recovery options and current statistics relating to addiction and mental health in the U.S.

Q: I love that your site provides factual information such as statistics. What factors have contributed to the success of your website growth?

The reason our publication is growing so fast is due to multiple factors. The first is the growing addiction epidemic in the country. Another reason is we produce high quality content that provides factual information. Also, probably the largest reason is everyone one knows someone who suffers from addiction or mental health problems, and having a resource to search for recovery options is a benefit to everyone.

Q: Entrepreneurs can often attribute their business’ success to a few key factors. What would you say was the single most influential factor in your business’ success? Our business model is simple, provide a no cost way for the public to access news that is related to substance abuse or mental health. We try to offer resources and recovery options that people might not know are available. The Recover also has a current database of licensed facilities in its directory for people to search for local centers for help.

Q: You have done an incredible job with the site and resources offered to the public. How can you be reached if someone is interested in your informational content or rehab services?