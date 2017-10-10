Busy? Don't forget about you?

Sometimes we get busy. You know those times when we have 8,000 things going on at work, still need to pick up the kids from school, take them to swimming lessons, turn in a proposal after dinner, and grab that call from the other side of the world at 1am.

Next thing you know, we can easily forget to take care of ourselves. We end up getting sick, performing poorly due to fatigue, and ultimately getting even busier due to craptastic performance.

Getting sick doesn’t end up doing anyone any good. And persisting on long-term fatigue can have devastating results on not only your health, but friendships and family as well.

But we can’t always control the work life balance. So what are some things we can do to stay well, both mentally and physically?

Time tracking. There are courses and methodologies and books. You don’t have to buy one, but it’s never a bad idea to get some form of time tracking and organization going. Pro tip: Start as simple as you can!

Exercise. When we get busy, one of the easiest things to let go of is our exercise routines. Maybe others see the time we spend at the gym as an indulgence, or maybe 8 hours on a flight isn’t conducive to a quick run. But not letting go gives us better self esteem, makes us more resilient, and gives us time to let our brains relax away from it all, so those creative juices can get to flowing!

Eat healthily. Exercise is part of a healthy lifestyle but eating properly is critical as well. We all need plenty of calories, and a health mix of foods. Stay away from fast food, and enjoy the art of cooking whenever possible.

Get help from others. When you're spinning your wheels, reach out to others for help. No one expects us to be perfect, so we can admit it when we aren’t and accept help when we need it!

Automate more. If you have to touch a piece of paper or perform a manual task, search an App Store to see if that task can be moved to an automation on a device. And if you have a bunch of apps that you have to manually move data between, look for whether or not you can automate that process as well!

Hire more people. I know, I know, we all get to a point where we just feel overworked all the time. If that goes on for too long we have to accept the fact that being overburdened isn’t going anywhere and we need to bring in more humans.

Be diligent about building a better mousetrap. Is there waste in your day? Are there processes that, with a small tweak, would be able to be more efficient? Can you remove steps without removing quality? I like to set a quarterly or monthly task for myself to think about how I can do better at all the things!

Learn to say no. Early on in our careers, we tend to say yes to way more things than we need to. But as we progress, there are a number of things that we no longer enjoy or take any benefit from. We still want to help our communities and stay involved in a lot of things, but ultimately have to learn to say no here and there in order to maintain our own sanity.