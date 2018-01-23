ENTERTAINMENT
Busy Philipps Consoles Michelle Williams On 10th Anniversary Of Heath Ledger's Death

"It's OK."

By Ron Dicker

Because this is what a good friend does.

Actress Busy Philipps posted a picture Monday of her providing a shoulder to lean on for Michelle Williams on the 10th anniversary of Heath Ledger’s death.

“It’s OK,” Philipps wrote on Instagram.

People saved another shot of the two that Philipps posted.

Instagram

Philipps appeared to go the extra mile for her hurting friend. She shared a sunset photo she took from a plane with a red-heart emoji before she and Williams were pictured together. 

Williams and Ledger fell in love on the set of “Brokeback Mountain” and had a daughter Matilda in 2005. They broke up as a couple just months before his death on Jan. 22, 2008, from an accidental overdose at age 28. In 2009, he posthumously won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for playing the Joker in “The Dark Knight.” 

Philipps and Williams have been tight since working on “Dawson’s Creek” together. And on Monday, the BFFs showed they might be closer than ever. 

