Busy Philipps Consoles Michelle Williams On 10th Anniversary Of Heath Ledger's Death

Because this is what a good friend does.

Actress Busy Philipps posted a picture Monday of her providing a shoulder to lean on for Michelle Williams on the 10th anniversary of Heath Ledger’s death.

“It’s OK,” Philipps wrote on Instagram.

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Jan 22, 2018 at 10:27pm PST

People saved another shot of the two that Philipps posted.

Instagram

Philipps appeared to go the extra mile for her hurting friend. She shared a sunset photo she took from a plane with a red-heart emoji before she and Williams were pictured together.

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Jan 22, 2018 at 5:49pm PST

Williams and Ledger fell in love on the set of “Brokeback Mountain” and had a daughter Matilda in 2005. They broke up as a couple just months before his death on Jan. 22, 2008, from an accidental overdose at age 28. In 2009, he posthumously won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for playing the Joker in “The Dark Knight.”