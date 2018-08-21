Busy Philipps Shut Down A Body-Shaming Troll By Correcting His Grammar

Busy Philipps is shutting up body-shamers, one grammatical correction at a time.

“Today is #TheAwesomeChallenge and my workout every morning makes me feel awesome (even on the days when I’d rather stay in bed, like today),” the actress wrote Tuesday alongside an Instagram photo of herself in workout gear.

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Aug 21, 2018 at 7:57am PDT

The post was relatively standard, nothing too newsworthy to report. That is, until someone commented on it a few hours later, writing: “Ughhh, you’re rolls are showing.”

Never fear, Philipps responded with the perfect quip.

“I feel like a man of your age should know the difference between YOUR and YOU’RE,” Philipps wrote, the Instagram account Comments by Celebs first noted. “YOUR is POSSESSIVE, as in ‘YOUR rolls are showing.’ (Get it? The rolls BELONG to me.) YOU’RE is an abbreviation for YOU ARE, as in YOU’RE CLEARLY AN A**HOLE BODYSHAMING LOSER.”

Bask in the glorious interaction below.

A post shared by @commentsbycelebs on Aug 21, 2018 at 9:31am PDT

The actress has long been an advocate for spreading body love. Philipps told HuffPost last year that she’s raising her two daughters, Cricket and Birdie, to love their bodies despite outside pressures.

“Birdie’s recently gotten into rock climbing, which I love because it really makes her body feel strong,” she said at the time. “And I try to emphasize in terms of body image that strength is so important and feeling strong and good and healthy is really important.”