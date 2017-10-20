I feel the call of my soul asking me to rise up, asking me to heal myself, asking me to be a leader, asking me to shine.

I feel ready. I’ve waited for this all of my life. To stop hiding in the shadows of everyone else. To stop playing small and dimming my light. To give voice to my heart. To be fully and unapologetically me.

I know it’s time.

But first, I cry.

I lay on the table getting a reflexology treatment and I cannot breathe. What seems to be COPD, or perhaps better understood to me as deep grief, is taking over my lungs and I gasp for air. Laying down is the hardest. The practitioner lovingly encourages me to tap my sternum and I start. Tapping into the sadness and the tears flow.

I cry for that little girl who couldn’t cry when her step-father died. The little girl who was yelled at and worse, ignored. The little girl who tried so hard to make everyone happy so that she could have the space and permission to be happy too. I cry for the little girl who was sexually assaulted before she even really knew what sex was. For the little girl with a heart full of dreams and wishes and hopes who had to leave home at 17 and find her way without her parents.

I cry for the woman whose husband betrayed her. For the trust that felt shattered. For the woman who lost her babies before she ever got to hold them. For the promises that were broken for the hope of a life that feels gone.

I cry because it’s better out than in. In is what caused this. It’s time to feel it all.

I cry and then...I breathe.

I put my hand on my heart and I breathe.

I soar up to see my life from above and, for a moment, I feel into the pain in the world. The tears. The grief. The loss. The aching of so many who have been through so much worse and are going through it right this moment.

I soar higher. I soar to see from my soul. I see my contracts. I see with immense clarity that everything, even this, is happening for me. I see that I am not a victim to the story of my life, but the author of it - in divine collaboration with the very source of all that is. I remember, anything can heal.

I breathe.

I breathe into remembering.

I breathe into gratitude. For the little girl who had a step-father who loved her so deeply and so completely, even though our time together was short. The little girl who was somehow always able to find joy and peace in her heart, even when she had to find it alone in her room. The little girl who became the woman who decided to stand fiercely for her soul and for her happiness. I breathe into gratitude for the little girl who is safe now. For the dreams and wishes and hopes that are waiting to come into being. For being young woman who was taken in by her grandmother at 17 years old and ended up finding her best friend.

I breathe into gratitude. For the woman who will no longer tolerate less than what she is worthy of. For the woman who is true to herself. For the woman who was blessed to carry more than one baby, and gets to hold one of them in her arms every day now. For the promises that are waiting and the light of all possibility.

I breathe. But first, I cry.

Because it’s better out than in.