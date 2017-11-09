I wrote this a year ago. On the Election Night that changed everything.

Grace is the only one able to speak as the adults watch Florida sink from a pale hopeful pink into Shark Week red in it's haste to elect the reality star of Over-Entitled White Male Privilege. She’s not yet five but she’s smart enough to be worried. Or she’s just picking up on the funeral vibe in the living room. To no one and everyone:

Grace: But he doesn't like brown people.

While Canada (my husband, personal salvation and possible new address) tries to soothe Grace about her skin being the wrong color for our new President, and tries to find out who told her this sad truth, my left hand is being crushed by a screaming, sobbing teenager.

As my gynecologist struggles to extract an expired Norplant from Bea’s right bicep, Bea, our fairly brand new foster teen, screams as if simultaneously crowning twins. I try to project calm while Bea tortures my left hand and Dr. C's eyes betray a sweaty fear.

Dr. C: She can't be in pain! I gave her Twilight and numbed her entire arm! People usually giggle on Twilight! Why is she screaming?

Since Bea is injecting music directly into her brain via earbuds, I doubt she hears me. But unclear on the efficacy of anesthesia that allows one to scream in agony as if IN pain, I search Bea's face for awareness of anything other than primal agony, which she might not be feeling in her arm, but from a much deeper place. I gamble she won't hear me.

ME: It’s trauma.

Bea was thirteen when the Nexplanon implant was inserted in her arm. Barely a year in the foster system, a physician told her she could have as few as one period a year. Thrilled to avoid monthly crippling cramps, and without anyone advising her about the side effects of Nexplanon, all Bea saw was pain and tampon avoidance and a tidy way to avoid pregnancy.

Soon after moving in with us, Bea proudly displayed the implant bulge, surrounded by tidy rows of old cutting scars. Striving to hide my kombucha-swilling aging hipster horror, I dragged her to my gynecologist so a professional could warn her about the impressive, terrifying side effects of implants.

Bea didn't appear to care. At first. Then, after starting her junior year in our local high school, Bea suddenly wanted the implant out.

Bea: I was too young to know what I was doing to my body. I want it out. Now.

While proud of Bea's newfound wokeness of self or feminism, it's hard not to be disgusted that this was implanted in her, not so much for her best interests as for the best interests of the foster system. And I get it. Who needs a pregnant, traumatized 13 year old with no family, education or support system other than the state and federal government? But to wholesale medicate and implant birth control in young foster children is disturbing. And commonplace. In Los Angeles, where we live and 40,000 foster kids languish. Meds make them complacent, and birth control contains the problem. Until it doesn’t.

Bea’s Nexplanon removal was scheduled on November 8th. Forgetting it was Election Day, I never imagined I'd be surreptitiously checking electoral results with my right hand while Bea crushed the left.

In repose, Bea's face is clear, sweet and pretty. Her skin is as innocent and unused as an infant's foot. But every day she wakes up at 5am to painstakingly apply layers of cosmetics which comes as close to the definition of warpaint as I've ever seen. She girds herself for daily battle- to bury her past and move forward with as much bravery and concealer and eyebrow pencil as she can apply. But now, weeping from the deepest reservoir of pain I've ever witnessed, Bea's makeup runs off her face in a hot stream of furious salty tears.

Dr. C, who looks like armfuls of freshly cut Kansas wheat- like Sissy Spacek in scrubs and Crocs, stares at me in blue eyed disbelief.

Dr. C: Anyone in scrubs and a staple gun can insert these implants. It takes seconds. Getting your ear pierced hurts more. But if the girl is really young and still growing, the implant gets embedded in the surrounding tissue and it can be really hard to get them out.

As Bea screams, Drake auto-tune-leaks from her earbuds.

As my brand new teen writhes and kicks at the air, a weird, surrender happens to me. Releasing all imaginary control, I pray Bea's catharsis of pain cauterizes her deeper wounds. While they re-medicate her, I sneak a look at the electoral results and know within seconds we Progressives have been way too smug for our own Priuses.

I silently cry, grateful my mom isn't alive to be horrified by that a megalomaniac, lying predator is more acceptable to her beloved country than a strong, intelligent if polarizing woman with decades of dedicated public service.

As Bea keens and the South fills with bloody red reactionary rage, I use my non-crushed hand to Google the side effects of Norplant-- moodiness, irritability, heavier & longer menstruation, nausea, vomiting, rash, acne, weight gain or loss, irregular onset of bleeding, missed periods, nervousness, anxiety, and depression. Sounds like the clinical definition of a sixteen year old girl.

While Dr. C. and her nurse struggle to extract the implant, my fury at Nexplanon's manufacturer, Merck grows deep. The very women Merck allege to protect with birth control- women from developing Third world countries where regular medical attention and contraception are difficult if not impossible to secure, are the most at-risk from more severe Norplant side effects-- like life-threatening blood clots, excessive menstruation, infections at the insertion site, enlarged uterus, vaginal infections, intercranial hypertension and pseudotumor cerebri.

After 2 hours of Linda Blair screams, three more Lidocaine and Twilight doses, the entire Drake catalog, one exhausted nurse, a full wastebasket of bloody gauze and a red North Carolina, the hormone-disrupting implant still isn't out. We give up, furious, sweaty and spent. Hillary must be the only woman in the world feeling worse than us.

Dr. C. follows me out so B can collect herself and change back into her clothes- one of which is a sweater, which B has carefully folder on a little waiting stool. I'm amazed, especially since her bedroom is a revolting teen-cave cavemen would gag at. Dr. C assures me she has never seen anyone respond to pain medication and Twilight like this before.

Dr. C: What would cause her to scream like that?

As quickly and quietly as I can, I tell her what little I know of Bea’s short life of chaos, sexual and psychological abuse and trauma. My gynecologist of 20 years looks up at the ceiling and begins to cry.

Dr. C: What's wrong with people?

There are no answers. No words. Bea emerges and she and Dr. C exchange a long sad hug.

We pick up Canada and Grace, huddling at my sister's, where people sit silent, forgotten drinks perched in their laps. Everyone watches in mute helplessness as our nation claws back eight years of Progressive Democracy.

"Facts just died." I say in greeting.

Grace wants to go home. So does Bea, who is so drained she can't even get out of the car. Driving, the streets are dark and empty. No spontaneous street corner celebrations like four years ago and four years before that.

Both girls are anxious, scared and scarred for different yet similar reasons. The rest of the night is spent soothing both my at-risk teenager and my Black daughter. They are young, vulnerable, and one has already been victimized beyond what I can bear to know. We make Bea stop watching the news and give her the strongest pain reliever we have and pray she sleeps.

Bea: I know you guys can go to Canada. Go. I’ll find you. Somehow.

Despite exhaustion, wine and scotch, we can't sleep. I brim with worry. Canada overflows with fury. After a sleepless night of dread, the sun actually does rise and the sky is blue.

One nephew texts me about his fears for Grace's future, then protests in the streets, a niece protests in the streets of New York City and Bea joins a spontaneous walkout with her fellow high school students, many of whom are children of hard working, law abiding immigrants.

Fighting back is our only hope for a future.

After eight years of confidence (and complacency) that progress cannot be erased, we wake up realizing we must activate for critical thought, justice and equality.

We will need to work harder to defend what we love about America, and hopefully that fight will make us less afraid.

A week and a half into Trump Nation, hate crimes have spiked, my teen daughter's high school has hired extra counselors to help immigrant students deal with their fears and anxiety for their future. And, in fear of losing Planned Parenthood and insurance-covered birth control, Nexplanon implants are being actively sought out by women rushing to find long term birth control options.