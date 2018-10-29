Butler High School Classes Resume Hours After Student Shoots Classmate To Death

A high school in Matthews, North Carolina, resumed classes on Monday just hours after one student shot and killed another on campus ― a disturbing indication of just how common gun violence has become in the United States.

Butler High School, roughly 12 miles southeast of Charlotte, went into lockdown around 7 a.m. Monday after a male student fired a gun at another male student during a disagreement in a crowded hallway, reported The Associated Press.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries, officials said. The suspect was taken into custody and questioned by police. Authorities have not released the names and ages of the students.

By 9:30 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced that the lockdown had been lifted. Parents were allowed to pick up their children, but for the remaining students, classes resumed as normal, the school district tweeted.

UPDATE: The lockdown at Butler High School has been lifted. The campus has been secured; no immediate danger exists. Butler families may now pick students up from the entrance of the Butler High only. Families arriving to pick up students will be directed by law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/6dikWFweK4 — CMS Media Relations (@CMS_MR) October 29, 2018

Counseling is available to students and staff members in the wake of the shooting, the school district stated in a subsequent tweet.

Clayton Wilcox, superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, told AP that many students witnessed the shooting.

“We’re incredibly saddened by the fact that we had a loss of life on one of our campuses today,” Wilcox said. “What makes it doubly difficult is that it was one of our students who was the shooter.”

“I don’t know how a young person gets a handgun in the state of North Carolina,” he added.