BuzzFeed Reporter Stands By Bombshell Trump Report: 'This Story Is Accurate'

“We obtained every single text message Michael Cohen exchanged with Felix Sater on the project. In those text messages, he’s discussing briefing Trump,” Leopold said, referring to the onetime Trump adviser who proposed giving Putin an apartment in the Moscow tower.

Stelter on Sunday criticized a “shockingly casual” email Leopold sent to the special counsel’s office requesting comment on the report’s shocking findings just hours before it published Thursday. Carr, the spokesman, had declined Leopold’s request for comment minutes later.

“Do you think that was an appropriate and sufficient way to ask for comment?” Stelter asked Cormier and Smith.

“I know [Peter Carr] has said that he wished had the email come in more formal with more detail, that he would have responded in more detail,” Smith said. “We would love to have gotten more detail from him.”

Stelter pushed back, “But come on, one paragraph? That’s a dereliction of duty.”

“Mr. Carr is a lovely spokesperson,” Cormier said. “We know him. We’ve dealt with him in the past on numerous occasions. It’s never been my experience to get any kind of signal, wave-off, go-ahead through the special counsel’s office through that spokesperson.”