By the Numbers – 1031 in 2018 – Is it Time?

Well, we’re starting 2018 without any harm done to real estate investors in the newly approved and signed tax bill. There was significant effort behind the scenes in negotiations to keep the 1031 Tax Deferred Exchange, and it wasn’t changed in the final bill version.

Standing alone, that’s not a major event for most real estate investors. However, if we take a look at the overall economy and other factors like low unemployment, perhaps it is a good time to look at our rental home portfolios and see if there are properties that we may be able to turn for a better investment with higher returns.

Many properties were purchased during the crash years from 2007 through 2009, and most were bought at bargain basement prices. Even with improvement costs, home prices have climbed back to pre-recession levels and even higher in many markets. Many investors are sitting on equity that they may find a better use for.

With an improving economy and a lot of enthusiasm for more jobs and higher wages, there will be more home buyers in the market, but many people still want to rent. They may still have negative feelings after the crash, or others may not believe that they’ll be in their current jobs or location for the five to eight years it takes to get their purchase investment back. Whatever their reason for continuing to rent, many will have more money and decide to get out of that apartment and into a home with more space and a yard.

Another characteristic of many of the rental homes purchased during the crash years is that they are often lower-end homes in low priced neighborhoods, often with many rentals in the area. There is nothing wrong with this, but a renter with an expiring mortgage and more money than last year just may want to move up to a nicer home. If their family is growing, this is especially true.

In the article 7 Predictions for Housing and Property Management in 2018, RentalHousingJournal.com says: “Millennials are entering the housing market, but they aren’t becoming homeowners at the same rate as previous generations. Meanwhile, many Baby Boomers are retiring, downsizing, and becoming renters, resulting in a wide range of needs and expectations among today’s residents.”

Rental home demand isn’t expected to decrease, probably rising more in 2018. Downsizing Baby Boomers aren’t necessarily looking for cheap, instead just smaller while maintaining some of the amenities they had in their larger home. They’ll also be choosy about location. Both of those factors generally require higher rents in better neighborhoods.

It is a great time for rental investors to look at their current properties and run the numbers for possible upsizing or upscaling. Using the 1031 Exchange, it may be the perfect time to roll your profits out of the lower end home and into one more in-demand and able to generate good cash flow. The beginning of a new year is always a good time to analyze current investments to see if actions should be taken to improve ROI.

