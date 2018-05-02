A C-130 military cargo plane crashed Wednesday in Port Wentworth, Georgia.

A spokeswoman for the Port Wentworth Fire Department said a call came out and “everyone scrambled” to the scene. She could see black smoke “pouring” into the sky from her location.

“We have people responding to the scene,” she said.

ChathamEMA A C-130 coming from Puerto Rico has crashed in Georgia.

A spokeswoman for the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said they could confirm it was a military aircraft. Desiree Bamba, a spokeswoman for the Georgia National Guard, confirmed the plane is a C-130. The plane, belonging to the Puerto Rican National Guard, was coming from the island, she said.

Bamba said five people were on board, but she could not immediately confirm whether there were any fatalities.