Caitlyn Jenner Breaks Her Silence On Kylie Jenner's Baby News

Caitlyn quickly put all the rumors to rest with an Instagram photo on Monday.

“My daughter just had a daughter. It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey,” Jenner captioned her emotional post. “She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow.”

Caitlyn posted a photo of Kylie as a baby, captioning the picture, “Throwback to my baby, as a baby @kyliejenner.”

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Feb 5, 2018 at 5:09pm PST

Kylie commented on the photo, writing “Love you” with a heart emoji.

The new mom, who has yet to release the name of her baby, welcomed her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” Kylie wrote in her announcement. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst!”

At an event in Los Angeles on Monday night, Kris Jenner told People magazine that Kylie is already “an amazing mom.” The momager added that she couldn’t stop crying over the sweet video, called “To Our Daughter,” that Kylie released.

“I was bawling! I was crying so hard, especially at the end,” Kris said. The video also provided the first footage of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s newest addition to the family, a little girl named Chicago.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Feb 4, 2018 at 3:03pm PST