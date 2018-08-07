Caitlyn Jenner Says Trump Has 'Not Been Doing A Very Good Job'

Caitlyn Jenner repeatedly backed President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, but said recently that she thinks his time in office has thus far been “extremely disappointing.”

“I met with Paul Ryan. I’ve met with just about everybody. Publicly, they aren’t supportive of transgender rights,” Jenner said for the publication’s “Trans Hollywood” issue, which was released Tuesday.

The former Olympian and longtime Republican opted not to reveal the specifics of those conversations, but said, “I’ve never had anybody not be nice to my face.”

The trans icon said she was originally hopeful about Trump, who vowed on the campaign trail that he would help the LGBTQ community but has since attempted to ban transgender recruits from the U.S military and rolled back protections for trans students.

Still, Jenner said she was “very proud” of stepdaughter Kim Kardashian for meeting with Trump in May to discuss prison reform. She said she hasn’t spoken to the president since he took office, but that her message to Trump would be: “Get over it!”

“I honestly don’t know what happened when he got in there,” she said. “He’s not been doing a very good job, but it’s not over yet.”

Jenner briefly addressed her relationship with model Sophia Hutchins, who also identifies as trans.

“We are not going to get into that but we are very close,” Jenner said when asked if she and Hutchins were an item.

Hutchins and Jenner have been the subject of media speculation ever since they were spotted together in Los Cabos, Mexico, last year. They also fueled dating rumors when they appeared at the 2018 Life Ball in Vienna and, more recently, at the 2018 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.

“We do a lot of things together,” Jenner said. “We’re kind of inseparable. We’re the best of friends.”