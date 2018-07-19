Caitlyn Jenner Steps Out With Sophia Hutchins At ESPY Awards

Caitlyn Jenner made a low-key appearance with rumored model girlfriend Sophia Hutchins at the 2018 ESPY Awards this week.

The women were seated together at Wednesday’s ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, E! News reports. While Jenner, 68, appeared to have walked the red carpet solo, she was joined by Hutchins inside the theater.

Earlier that night, Jenner posted a photo of herself getting ready with Hutchins, who also identifies as transgender, prior to the start of the ceremony. The occasion, she wrote, reminded her of her experience at the 2015 ESPYs, which marked her first public appearance since announcing her transition earlier than year.

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jul 18, 2018 at 2:43pm PDT

The women have been tight-lipped about the nature of their relationship, though both have shared photos of one another on their respective Instagram accounts.

A post shared by Sophia Hutchins (@hutchins_sophia) on Jun 21, 2018 at 6:40am PDT

Wednesday’s event also marked their third public appearance in recent weeks. On June 2, they attended the 2018 Life Ball in Vienna, Austria. They were also spotted at the 2018 Sally Awards in Los Angeles June 20.

Media speculation about Hutchins and Jenner’s relationship has been rampant after the two were spotted together in Los Cabos, Mexico last year.

In November, however, Jenner’s rep reportedly denied reports the two were an item to US Weekly.

Around the same time, People magazine reported Jenner had “no interest in dating” and that she and Hutchins were just friends amongst a larger group of trans women.

Hutchins, meanwhile, confirmed last week that she was in a relationship on Instagram’s new Q&A feature, multiple outlets reported.

When Hutchins was asked if she was dating Jenner, however, she is believed to have responded with an “eye roll” emoji, the New York Post’s Page Six reports.

While a student at California’s Pepperdine University in 2016, Hutchins told a school newspaper that she saw Jenner as a personal inspiration. The model said watching Jenner’s “20/20” interview a year prior ― in which the former Olympian opened up about her trans identity for the first time ― encouraged her to embrace her authentic self.