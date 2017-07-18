Yes, Caitlyn Jenner Actually Used This Caption For Her Photo With Steven Tyler

Caitlyn, Caitlyn, Caitlyn.
The Olympic athlete and Trump supporter posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday with singer-songwriter Steven Tyler.
And what did the most famous transgender woman in the world decide to post as her caption?
It’s almost too predictably problematic.
“It was a caption on a photo she posted earlier of the two of them when they met recently,” Jenner’s rep told HuffPost. “No recording plans.”
Trans women have worked tirelessly for years to call out how dangerous the “dude in a dress” trope is, as it has been used to argue that trans women aren’t “real women” and therefore, at best don’t deserve protection against discrimination, and worse, and incite violence against them ― and, too often, even murder.
C’mon Caitlyn. Surely you’ve got to have a better caption. We’re even happy to help you crowdsource one if you want.
Update: On Monday, July 18, Caitlyn Jenner appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss her meeting with Steven Tyler and her love of the song “Dude Looks Like A Lady.” She told Kimmel, in part:
“I was at a fundraiser in Minneapolis and he was the entertainment. I met him once briefly, years and years ago, but I’m sitting there and I’ve got to go and say hi. So I go backstage after and I say to Steven, ’I have had some really, really tough times in my life. For six years at one point I stayed in my house, and every once in a while I would sneak out, get dressed and drive around in the dark. I always used to take your song, ‘Dude Looks Like A Lady,’ and that became my theme song. Driving around in my little car with my little CD in there, whipping up the tunes and stuff. And I just wanted you to know that it made me feel good.’”