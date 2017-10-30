Caitlyn Jenner Confidently Embraces Her Authentic Self By Vacationing In A Swimsuit

Caitlyn Jenner posted a video of herself walking along the beach in a swimsuit over the weekend, and reflected in the caption about her own journey to living as her authentic self.

In caption, Jenner says: “40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is. I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and...”

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

According to People, the video was shot in Mexico where the reality star was reportedly celebrating her 68th birthday.

Jenner’s reflection on her identity is a nice reprieve from other recent headlines surrounding the “I Am Cait” star, which have tended to focus on her previous support of President Donald Trump and the transgender community’s reaction to her politics.