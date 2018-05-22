Caitlyn Jenner: Trump Is The 'Worst President We Have Ever Had' On LGBTQ Rights

Caitlyn Jenner may have been an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump since the early days of the 2016 election, but that doesn’t mean she’s thrilled with the way things have been going since then.

In a Broadly profile published Tuesday, the transgender icon and former Olympian discussed her conservative politics and said Trump “has been, for all LGBT issues, the worst president we have ever had.” She also suggested she may not support his 2020 re-election campaign.

“I want him to know politically I am disappointed, obviously,” Jenner said, pointing specifically to Trump’s rolling back of trans rights. “I don’t want our community to go backwards. Just leave us alone, that’s all we want.”

Jenner’s Republican views have, of course, put her at odds with other LGBTQ people for some time. She’s met with U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and says she believes the LGBTQ community stands to benefit from her decision to maintain a strong relationship with members of Trump’s Cabinet.

“I think it’s good that I’m on the Republican side because the Republicans know that, and I have an immediate in with them to change their minds,” Jenner said.

“The Republicans need the most work when it comes to our issues, I get that,” she added. “I would rather work from the inside. I’m not the type of person who is going to stand on a street corner with a sign and jump up and down. No, I’m going to go have dinner with these people.”

Jenner said she’s also had “a great conversation” with Vice President Mike Pence, who has an established history of supporting anti-LGBTQ legislation.

“He’s kinda like, from our standpoint, the real enemy. But that’s OK, I can handle that,” Jenner said. The vice president told her he “would love” to have a lengthier discussion down the line, she said.

In the nearly year and a half since Trump’s inauguration, Jenner has appeared critical of the administration’s policies in interviews and on social media.

She told Newsweek in March that she’d “built some very nice and good relationships with the Republican Party” but had not spoken with Trump himself.