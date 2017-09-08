It’s one accolade that “Outlander” star Caitriona Balfe probably won’t want to be displayed on her mantelpiece.

On Thursday’s “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the Irish actress revealed how the California Department of Motor Vehicles officially declared her to be one of the worst drivers in the state. And she still has the letter to prove it.

Balfe explained away her poor driving record by claiming that she didn’t fully understand the process she had to go through to expunge points from her license and so they kept accumulating.

Since she’s been in Scotland filming the hit time-traveling drama for the last four years, she thought her license would now be clean.

Colbert was quick to set her straight.

“They’re going to put you in the clink,” he joked. “They’re going to take you downtown.”