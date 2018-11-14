“The Camp Fire was not an isolated incident,” the filing says. “PG&E has a long history of safety lapses that caused injury and death to California residents, and destroyed or damaged their property.”

California authorities announced earlier this year that a dozen blazes in the swarm of deadly fires north of San Francisco in fall 2017 were ignited by power lines coming into contact with trees and by other utility system malfunctions.

The most destructive fire included in the announcement was Napa County’s Atlas fire, which burned more than 50,000 acres and destroyed nearly 800 structures after a large limb broke from a tree and came into contact with a PG&E power line.