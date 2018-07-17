Investigators Look For Links Between California Campground Slaying And Other Shootings

Nov. 3, 2016 ― Wildlife biologist James Rogers was asleep in a hammock when he was shot and wounded. “I sleep with my arm up by my head, and I suspect I was shot at close range,” he told the Los Angeles Times.

Jan. 7, 2017 ― Meliss Tatangelo was camping in her vehicle when a bullet struck the back of her car. Tatangelo wrote on Facebook that investigators theorized someone had fired a shotgun at the vehicle from about 20 feet away. “If the bullet was fired even an inch higher, it would have hit me,” she wrote.

June 18, 2017 ― A teenager was driving through Malibu Canyon when her car was struck by multiple bullets.