California duo By An Ion premiere atmospheric synth-electro new single

What do you get if you combine contemporary, modern music with the ambient world of atmospheric synth? The answer is California-based duo, By An Ion. The release of their new single entitled “Autre Vie” showcases the band’s signature style of euphoric melodies and soaring synthscapes, with their dreamy, echoing vocals. The title “Autre Vie” derives from the French meaning of ‘Another Life’ and expresses how love is the most powerful thing to conquer ones personal moral state of being.

LISTEN TO ‘AUTRE VIE’ HERE:

The duo, composed of Ray Aguilar and Alex Gonzales, combine their mutual love of nostalgic electronica, layered textural synth pads with their knack of finishing of each others sentences, to create a musical chemistry that is evident throughout the duo's music.