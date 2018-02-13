2 California Bald Eagle Hatchings Make Their Debut On Webcam

Two brand-new bald eagle hatchlings came into the world in California’s San Bernardino National Forest under the watchful eye of their attentive parents — and a camera.

Eagle One arrived Sunday morning at 9:57 a.m. local time, and the little bird’s sibling struggled out of its egg shortly after noon on Monday.

The nest is located near Big Bear Lake on land managed by the U.S. Forest Service. A large area around the nest has been closed to the public. The nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley installed the livestream “nest cam” with the support of the park.

The parents have been taking turns keeping the little ones warm and feeding them from an American coot carcass in the nest. On Monday night, the parent taking a turn keeping the eaglets warm was covered in snow.

Friends of Big Bear Valley is posting updated photos and answering questions on its Facebook page, referring to the adult eagles as “Jackie” and “Mr. B.”

The chicks will stay with their parents for up to three months. Before this weekend, the nest had produced four chicks that survived — with different parents — since 2012.