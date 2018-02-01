California Middle School Shooting Injures 2 Students, 1 Critically

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition and a 15-year-old girl is in fair condition after being shot inside a classroom at Sal Castro Middle School in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to authorities.

The suspected shooter, a female student, has been taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers say they have recovered the weapon used in the attack.

The boy is believed to have been shot in the head, according to NBC Los Angeles reporter Jonathan Gonzalez, who is on scene. The other student was struck in the hand by a bullet, KTLA reports.

The scene at Sal Castro Middle School on campus Belmont High near DTLA. LAPD confirms two people shot by student inside of a classroom. Shooter in custody, a girl believed to be a student. Victims are 15, boy and girl. Boy shot in the head. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/wgrJEQ3EjG — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) February 1, 2018

Both of the injured teenagers have been transported to a local trauma center, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

The campus was put on lockdown and searched before officers declared it safe.

“The school has been declared safe at this point,” said Los Angeles School Police Department Chief Steven Zipperman. “There is no more safety threat.”