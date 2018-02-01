California Middle School Shooting Injures 2 Students, 1 Critically

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition and a 15-year-old girl is in fair condition after being shot inside a classroom at Sal Castro Middle School in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to authorities.
The suspected shooter, a female student, has been taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers say they have recovered the weapon used in the attack.
The boy is believed to have been shot in the head, according to NBC Los Angeles reporter Jonathan Gonzalez, who is on scene. The other student was struck in the hand by a bullet, KTLA reports.
Both of the injured teenagers have been transported to a local trauma center, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.
The campus was put on lockdown and searched before officers declared it safe.
“The school has been declared safe at this point,” said Los Angeles School Police Department Chief Steven Zipperman. “There is no more safety threat.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.