California 'Puppy Mill Bill' Is Now State Law

California has become the first state in the USA to ban pet stores from selling animals from puppy mills.

Governor Jerry Brown signed California AB 485 into state law yesterday, after the bill passed in the Senate 38-0 a month prior. It was a monumental win for animal lovers and advocates nationwide. This bill prohibits California pet stores from selling dogs, cats and rabbits produced through large-scale commercial breeding facilities. Instead, pet stores will have the option of offering pets from shelters and rescues. AB 485 will have a tremendous impact on the overpopulation and euthanization crisis in California. But most importantly, it will help reduce the number of breeding dogs spending their lives suffering in cages in puppy mills throughout the Midwest and in other states, where puppies are produced to be shipped to pet stores in California and around the country.

Passionate advocates in California fought hard and diligently to educate their families, friends and neighbors as well as their local, regional and state lawmakers about the cruel reality of the commercial dog breeding industry. The landslide win in the Senate of 38-0 was proof that people were listening – and proof that Californians love their pets. We’re grateful to California for becoming the first state in the USA to establish this ban and our hopes are that other states will take notice and follow suit.

California wasn’t alone in the fight. Advocates for puppy mill dogs nationwide have worked for years to bring the cause to the forefront of public awareness, and every single person, group and organization that has participated deserves our thanks. This historic victory belongs to them!

This leaves one question: WHICH STATE WILL BE NEXT???

What is a Puppy Mill?

A puppy mill is a large scale commercial dog breeding operation where dogs live in cages and are bred repeatedly, producing puppies to be sold in pet stores across the country – and online throughout the world. There may be as few as 100 breeding dogs or as many as 800 breeding dogs housed at a single facility. It is estimated there are approximately 10,000 puppy mills in the USA, the majority being located in the Midwest. About one-third of these mills are approved and licensed by the USDA, as dogs are legally classified as ‘agriculture’.

