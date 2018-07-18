California Supreme Court Blocks Ballot Proposition To Split The State In 3

This is the third time the billionaire has attempted to split up the state: He previously bankrolled efforts in 2012 and 2014 to create six separate Californias. His most recent endeavor has cost him around $5 million.

“Apparently, the insiders are in cahoots and the establishment doesn’t want to find out how many people don’t like the way California is being governed,” Draper said in a statement to HuffPost on Wednesday. “Whether you agree or not with this initiative,” he added, “this is not the way democracies are supposed to work.”

Others disagreed. The Planning and Conservation League applauded the court’s order.

“Proposition 9 was a costly, flawed scheme that will waste billions of California taxpayer dollars, create chaos in public services including safeguarding our environment and literally eliminate the State of California ― all to satisfy the whims of one billionaire,” the group’s executive director, Howard Penn, said in a statement. “It would have dismantled the world’s 5th biggest economy without solving a single challenge facing Californians today.”

Fabian Nuñez, a member of the opposition group OneCalifornia Committee and a former speaker of the California Assembly, said it “gives direct democracy a bad name” that the measure was put on the ballot in the first place.

“We are hopeful that Tim Draper will end his attempts to split up our state and use his resources to help California meet its challenges and become an even better place to live and work,” Nuñez said.