California Veterans Home On Lockdown Amid Hostage Situation

Police have responded to the Veterans Home of California in Yountville after an active shooter took hostages in the facility.

The Napa County Sheriff’s office responded to the area Friday morning and has told citizens to avoid the area. Officer John Fransen with the California Highway Patrol confirmed the active shooter to HuffPost and said the agency is dealing with a hostage situation. The Associated Press reports that three hostages have been taken.

NAPA CO SHERIFF: Police activity at the Veterans Home in Yountville. Please avoid the area. No action required. https://t.co/DAGVsOILnV — County of Napa (@CountyofNapa) March 9, 2018

“Potentially” 30 shots have been fired, Veterans Home spokesman Joshua Kisser told HuffPost.

The Veterans Home is built on roughly 600 acres, making it the largest veterans’ home in the U.S., Kisser said. The facility is home to approximately 1,000 retired service members.

Ground and air ambulances were being staged near the Veterans Home as a precaution, police said. Police have cleared out the nearby Vintners Golf Club, which is open to the public.