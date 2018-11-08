Wind-Driven Camp Fire Barrels Through Northern California's Butte County

An 8,000-acre fire in Northern California’s Butte County forced thousands to evacuate from their homes, hospitals and schools on Thursday. Smoke from the wind-driven fire, which started Thursday morning, can be seen from as far away as 150 miles.

The blaze, known as the Camp Fire, is moving at an estimated 80 acres per minute.

Large swaths of the state are under a “red flag” fire hazard warning, and the National Weather Service Sacramento office forecasts the blaze will continue through Friday night.

#CampFire [update] off Camp Creek Road and Pulga Road, Jarbo Gap off Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon is now 5,000 acres. Evacuations in progress. https://t.co/I2eyWcu8Ro pic.twitter.com/uxt3JPu8B6 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 8, 2018

Incredible #GOES16 satellite imagery of extremely dangerous, fast-moving wildfire in wildland-urban interface currently burning through #Paradise, California at an estimated 80 acres *per minute.* Strong, dry east winds. Really bad feeling about this one. #CampFire #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/l1667JOmDc — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) November 8, 2018

Residents of Butte County ― and particularly Paradise, California, and its surrounding towns ― have been ordered to evacuate and take shelter in local churches in the neighboring town of Chico. Residents ― and even two police officers ― have also reported leaving their vehicles and evacuating on foot after being met with blackout conditions and gridlocked traffic on the county’s roads and highways.

Adventist Health Feather River, a hospital in Paradise, evacuated its patients on Thursday afternoon.

Given the Camp Fire is within close proximity, as a precaution Adventist Health Feather River has evacuated all patients. These patients have been transported to surrounding area hospitals. We will post more information as it becomes available. #featherriverhospital #CampFire — Adventist Health (@AdventistHealth) November 8, 2018

Check out the view from the Skyway. Smoke covering the sky from the #CampFire and traffic heading down both lanes. pic.twitter.com/7oHhhfawDG — Laura Eng (@LauraEngNews) November 8, 2018

Giant plume of smoke rises over #CampFire burning in Northern California's Butte County. https://t.co/THcjRv0g8V pic.twitter.com/8d7Ewi1jT8 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) November 8, 2018

Classes have been canceled at Butte College and students have been told to evacuate. Residents in the small rural towns that make up Butte County have been ordered to evacuate their large animals or leave them in open pastures.

Thousands of people are without power. On Wednesday night, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. informed more than 70,000 customers in nine counties via email that it may be cutting power as a precaution. The company also said about 14,000 residents in Butte County and neighboring Plumas County were without power.

California firefighters say climate change is fueling more extreme and destructive fires, and the numbers paint a clear picture of the threat California is facing. Thirteen of the state’s 20 most-destructive fires on record have occurred since 2003. Coming in at No. 6 is the Carr Fire, which burned more than 200,000 acres, destroyed 1,599 structures and killed seven people, including three firefighters.