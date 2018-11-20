U.S. NEWS
11/20/2018 07:05 am ET

Cat Finds Forever Friend In Firefighter Who Saved Her From California Wildfires

“She just chilled on my neck and shoulders as I’d walk around."
headshot
By Lee Moran

A firefighter tackling a deadly California wildfire made an unexpected friend in the form of an adorable, fluffy cat.

The cuddly feline perched on Capt. Ryan Coleman’s shoulder as he surveyed the devastation caused in Paradise by the Camp fire, which has killed dozens of people and left thousands homeless.

Kitty rescue,” wrote Coleman, an engine captain at Fairview Valley Fire Department. “She just chilled on my neck and shoulders as I’d walk around.”

Watch the video here: 

Coleman’s footage on Facebook has garnered more than 1.7 million views.

It’s unclear what became of the cat. Coleman did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.

There was, however, an emotional reunion at the UC Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital on Monday between another cat who’d gotten lost during the Camp fire and his owners:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Cat California Wildfires Firefighter Camp Fire Animal Rescues
Cat Finds Forever Friend In Firefighter Who Saved Her From California Wildfires
CONVERSATIONS