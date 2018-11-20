Cat Finds Forever Friend In Firefighter Who Saved Her From California Wildfires

A firefighter tackling a deadly California wildfire made an unexpected friend in the form of an adorable, fluffy cat.

The cuddly feline perched on Capt. Ryan Coleman’s shoulder as he surveyed the devastation caused in Paradise by the Camp fire, which has killed dozens of people and left thousands homeless.

“Kitty rescue,” wrote Coleman, an engine captain at Fairview Valley Fire Department. “She just chilled on my neck and shoulders as I’d walk around.”

Watch the video here:

Coleman’s footage on Facebook has garnered more than 1.7 million views.

It’s unclear what became of the cat. Coleman did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.

There was, however, an emotional reunion at the UC Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital on Monday between another cat who’d gotten lost during the Camp fire and his owners: