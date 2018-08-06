Scorching Photos Show The Deadly Wildfires That Are Ravaging California

Associated Press A U.S. Air Force plane drops fire retardant on a burning hillside in the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, California on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.

Firefighters in California continue to battle multiple deadly wildfires that have destroyed lives and homes across the state.

North of San Francisco, authorities are fighting the Mendocino Complex Fire, which has become the second largest wildfire in California’s history. It includes two blazes along the Mendocino National Forest.

Photos also show the deadly Carr Fire, which firefighters have been battling near Redding since the end of July.

See more photos of the California wildfires below.