08/06/2018 05:13 pm ET

Scorching Photos Show The Deadly Wildfires That Are Ravaging California

Firefighters continue to battle multiple wildfires that have destroyed lives and homes in the state.
By Chris McGonigal
A U.S. Air Force plane drops fire retardant on a burning hillside in the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, California on Sunday,
Associated Press
Firefighters in California continue to battle multiple deadly wildfires that have destroyed lives and homes across the state. 

North of San Francisco, authorities are fighting the Mendocino Complex Fire, which has become the second largest wildfire in California’s history. It includes two blazes along the Mendocino National Forest. 

Photos also show the deadly Carr Fire, which firefighters have been battling near Redding since the end of July. 

See more photos of the California wildfires below.

    Associated Press
    JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images
    Associated Press
    Fred Greaves / Reuters
    Associated Press
    Associated Press
    Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
    Associated Press
    Associated Press
    Associated Press
    MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
    Fred Greaves / Reuters
    JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images
    Associated Press
    Associated Press
    Marcus Yam via Getty Images
    Associated Press
    MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
    MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
    JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images
    MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
    Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
    Bob Strong / Reuters
