Stunning NASA Photos Show California's Devastating Wildfires From Space

Satellite photos captured by NASA show how large California’s wildfires have become as they continue to burn vast areas of the state.

In the photos below, taken from NASA’s Terra satellite on Friday, massive plumes of smoke can be seen drifting over the Pacific Ocean from fires in Northern and Southern California.

NASA The Camp fire in Northern California has devastated the town of Paradise, while the Hill and Woolsey fires have prompted mass evacuations in Ventura County, north of Los Angeles.

One fast-moving wildfire, known as the Camp fire, likely wiped out the entire town of Paradise, where 27,000 people were forced to evacuate. As of Friday evening, the wind-fueled fire was only 5 percent contained after burning up to 70,000 acres and destroying 6,453 homes. At least nine people have died, with at least five bodies found trapped in vehicles.

A fire official told The Associated Press on Friday that Paradise, 90 miles north of Sacramento, was “pretty much” destroyed.

In Southern California, brush fires are nearing a community in mourning over a deadly mass shooting late Wednesday at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. The Woolsey fire, south of Simi Valley, spread to 35,000 acres and is making its way toward the coastal city of Malibu, where a mandatory evacuation was ordered.

An estimated 75,000 homes were also evacuated along the borders of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, according to AP.

At least 75 percent of Thousand Oaks residents were also evacuated.

See NASA’s satellite images below.

NASA The photo taken by NASA on Thursday shows the Camp fire burning through Paradise, California.