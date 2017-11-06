California wine country is on the rebound after the devistating wildfires

We know a great deal about the Hurricanes that devastated Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico. The gang at The Politically Incorrect Podcast, did a deep dive into what the Donald Trump administration and the states were doing right as well as doing wrong.

Meanwhile just a month ago out in California they were facing some of the worst wildfires in the history of the state as the beautiful wine country suffered a dire blow. At least 42 people were killed, tens of thousands of buildings were destroyed and thousands of families displaced. perished and thousands of buildings burned to the ground.

Over three billion dollars’ worth of damages ravaged northern California including areas around the cities of Napa, Sonoma and Calistoga, yet these were all spared major damage by the outstanding firefighters from Cal Fire. They were assisted by countless volunteers from across the country and even around the world rallied to help save people, animals, homes, land, and commercial buildings.

As for the wine industry, some 90 percent of grapes were harvested before the fires and most vineyards escaped damage, with many acting as natural firebreaks.

On this edition of The Politically Incorrect Podcast, we spoke with Ryan MacDonnell who along with her brother Miles own one of the Napa Valley’s most beautiful family wineries Round Pond Estate. The second generation of the MacDonnell Family, own the 468 acre Rutherford farm and winery that specialized in the creation of pure, expressive wines, artisan food, located in the middle of the stunning Napa Valley. In addition to a state-of-the-art wine making facility and 362 acres of Rutherford vineyards, the estate includes 5 acres of gardens, 12 acres of olive orchards, and one of only two olive mills in the region. The family also owns a special 10-acre vineyard in the famed Oakville bench.

Ms. MacDonnell was very optimistic that the Napa Valley and the wine industry would survive. She told us that things at Round Pound, were on the rebound and that most of the valley’s wineries were working as close too normal as possible under the circumstances.

“Right now the best way to help the people of the Napa Valley, is to visit they area. This is a great time to come to the wine country and we are open for business as are most of the vineyards in the Napa, Valley, said Ms. MacDonnell.”

Round Pond Estate

“We are doing all we can to help the great people of the region and donations from everything from wine tastings, and numerous other fund raising events are going on every day here throughout the area, according to Ms. MacDonnell.”

If you want to help the people of the California wine country in their hour of need then go and visit the area. If you can’t make to region then buy wine or other products produced in the Napa, Sonoma and Calistoga parts of the state.