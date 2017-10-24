Calling In – Not Calling Out – Men (#METOO BUT NOW WHAT? series / 3 of 3)

Women are calling for men to respond to #metoo.

And I believe many are calling for more than just allies. Because ‘allies’ suggests it’s still a women’s fight — one that men are on the sidelines supporting. I believe we want men to be engaged in this as our partners.

Yet I see many good men who are hesitant to step up or to speak out, because they’re terrified of doing it wrong.

Words can be tools for liberation, and words can also be weapons. If we want men to get involved — as partners, not just allies — we need to focus on calling them in, not calling them out.

Calling in, not calling out

I understand and relate to a desire to hear from men. But trying to bully men into confessing their personal sins, or judging them as individuals for the errors of an entire culture, is not effective in my view.

Generalizing, shaming and blaming is not a great way to inspire change.

The feminine has been rising up for some time. That is beautiful and necessary. But it doesn't serve us to see the gendered power dynamic flipped upside down... with women using their newfound power to shame, silence and disempower men. The historically oppressed then become the future oppressors.

We need the healthy masculine to rise up too, in both men and women. We must give what we want to receive. Otherwise, we risk becoming what we say we oppose.

We don't want men to be passive and scared to speak their truth because they might be castrated by a room full of lady sharks. We need the gifts of the masculine to shine. We need drive, passion, power, initiative and direction. We need all of it. We need all of us.

Back to empathy.

More than a few good men

Dear men...

Seeing so many women sharing their stories of harassment, abuse, and assault is jarring and triggering. It must feel especially overwhelming if it comes as news to you. Women speaking up about their pain is well… unusual. That's why it is so uncomfortable. I see many men who are feeling aggrieved, perplexed, confronted, confused, and unsure of what to say or what to do next. I see you sincerely asking, “what can we do?”

In the previous segment, I talked about specific empathy-based actions you can try, to help stop the cycle of power abuse within the context of physical or sexual interactions with women. Here, I want to broaden the conversation to encompass more general approaches to consider.

Here’s a guide for what you can do, from one woman’s point of view.

1. Double check your default responses

Before we talk about what to do, let’s talk about what not to do. When I share past trauma stories with men, what often comes up is some form of rejection, deflection, or projection. It may be well-intended. But it is not helpful.

Rejection: "not all men are rapists!” The implication is: I'm a good guy so you're safe with me. I know the world is dangerous but don't worry, I will protect you. There's no problem here.

"not all men are rapists!” The implication is: I'm a good guy so you're safe with me. I know the world is dangerous but don't worry, I will protect you. There's no problem here. Deflection: "wait, but what about..." It’s impossible to list all the ways this happens. But generally it takes focus away from the topic at hand. You know, men can be victims of assault too... And look, a squirrel!

"wait, but what about..." It’s impossible to list all the ways this happens. But generally it takes focus away from the topic at hand. You know, men can be victims of assault too... And look, a squirrel! Projection: “you must be bad.” Also known as victim blaming. The more obvious forms of this are: what were you wearing? why were you drunk? A more subtle version might sound like, this is your karma. Or you know, you attracted this situation with your energy.

Rejection, deflection and projection are all clever strategies. These strategies allow self-identified ‘good guys’ to protect their self concept. The thing is, no one is purely evil and no one is purely innocent.

These default responses are disembodied and dissociative. They fail to honor the true, raw, messy, imperfect, lived human experience. They take agency away from the female character. And perhaps more poignantly, these default responses block acceptance, which is a precursor to creating any kind of positive change.

So what would we have men do instead then?

2. Bear silent witness

You can hold the bucket for us. Hold it without complaint for as long as it takes for us to vomit out all these stories of pain and trauma. Hold the bucket and keep our hair out of our faces as we chuck it all out. Don't try to stop it from coming out, or try to explain the reason for it, or try to clean it up it. Just hold the bucket.

And when you think we are done with vomiting up all this nastiness, you can ask us, ‘is there anything else? Is there anything else that needs to be held? is there anything else you would like witnessed?’

3. Accept and reflect on what is revealed

Stop saying it’s only a few bad eggs. If anything, the sheer volume of women sharing their #metoo stories should convince you of this sad fact: maybe not all men, but certainly most, and actually, yes probably all men, at some point, to some degree. Sorry. As many stories as there are being told now, many more will never be told.

Chances are, you know someone who has violated a woman's boundaries. Chances are, you have witnessed it or even encouraged it. Chances are, you have done it yourself, whether or not you were aware at the time. Spend some time reflecting on how you participate in a culture where men are actors and women are objects.

Acknowledge the severity of the problem and recognize the part that you play in it. It is important to see it as a part - it is a role. It is not identity. It is not destiny. As you embark on what may be uncomfortable introspection, keep in mind: you don't have to be a 'bad man' to knowingly or unknowingly cause harm to women.

4. Confess... if you must

If you feel moved to make a public confession of all the things you now realize you did, go ahead. But do it because you are genuinely moved to, not because you think it's expected of you as a ‘good man’.

Keep in mind the purpose of confession is to absolve the sins of the confessor.

Confession is designed to help the person who is confessing to feel a sense of relief from their guilt. It does nothing to relieve victims from the wounds of their trauma and it does nothing to prevent future violations.

What’s more important than your confession, is your reflection.

5. Make promises... quietly to yourself

I see some men posting lists of the 37 ways that they are going to personally take down patriarchy. By next week. That is admirable, but it is probably not realistic. Check your unconscious guilt and your unconscious privilege. You can acknowledge a problem, without being on the hook for singlehandedly solving it.

Empowered women need partners, not saviors. You can put your hero suit away. If there are things you want to resolve to change, that is great. Commit to making those changes for yourself. Just try to resist the urge to make public declarations that you will save us all.

6. Move forward with awareness

Pause. Exhale. There’s no one you need to save today. And there’s nothing you need to resolve in this moment. Move forward with the heightened level of awareness you now have. A lot of women have put a lot of painful and exhausting emotional labor into your re-education. Use your new eyes wisely.

To make a meaningful shift from a rape culture to a consent culture, we all need to become actively aware of the conditions that support the unconscious, unhealthy behaviors of both men and women. From that place of awareness, we can all strive for better in our respective corners of the universe.

Wendy May, Kaistara.com Dear men, join us in creating a better future

