Back in 2012, Camila Cabello was desperate to attend the MTV Video Music Awards. The “Havana” singer, who had yet to find fame with Fifth Harmony, said as much on Twitter:

#VMA2012 I wanna be there SOOOOOOO bad you dont understand #someday — camila (@Camila_Cabello) September 7, 2012

After Cabello nabbed multiple awards (including for Best Artist and Video of the Year) at Monday’s 2018 ceremony, she revisited the 6-year-old post ― and replied with this message for her younger self:

YOURE NOT GONNA BELIEVE THIS SMOL CAMILA BUT: IN 2018 MADONNA IS GOING TO GIVE YOU AN AWARD FOR VIDEO OF THE YEAR AND YOUR ACNE WILL CLEAR https://t.co/H8IbhaA2EO — camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 21, 2018

That #someday was Monday.

Cabello’s trip down memory lane was well-received by her fans:

2012 camila is shook rn — waiting for expectations & inside 💣 (@sweetkcclmj) August 21, 2018

2012 Camila, 2018 Camila, 2050 Camila I’ll always be proud of you and I’ll always be there to support you — Camilizer H🌹 (@NiallHoranBH) August 21, 2018

SMALL CAMILA IS PROUD AND SO AM I — Gringa (@gringadeprimida) August 21, 2018

omg gurllll so proud of you!! ❤️ — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 21, 2018