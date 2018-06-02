Camila Cabello’s insanely catchy song “Havana” just broke another record.
The single, which has more than 888 million streams, is now Spotify’s most-streamed song of all time by a solo female artist, Billboard reported on Friday. The Cuban-American singer is the first solo Latina artist to hold the record.
Previously, the distinction was held by Sia’s “Cheap Thrills.”
The new record is just the latest milestone for Cabello. In January, her album became the first debut by a woman to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 albums chart in three years. The same month, “Havana” also hit seven weeks at the top of Billboard’s Pop Songs radio airplay chart, which was the longest run for a solo female artist in a lead role since by Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” in 2013.
But apparently not everyone expected the song to be a smash. In January ― when the song had been at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 21 weeks, according to Complex ― the song’s producer Frank Dukes tweeted that the song had plenty of doubters early on.
“Label heads and the people at radio told us this was not a hit when we first tried to put it out lol,” he wrote.
Cabello said later that it was an “incredible surprise” when “Havana” first hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
“It’s just amazing to see that people have connected to it so much,” she said on the Billboard Chart Beat podcast. “When we were making the song, even though it was really special to me, I don’t think anyone expected for this to happen.”