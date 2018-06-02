Camila Cabello’s insanely catchy song “Havana” just broke another record.

The single, which has more than 888 million streams, is now Spotify’s most-streamed song of all time by a solo female artist, Billboard reported on Friday. The Cuban-American singer is the first solo Latina artist to hold the record.

Previously, the distinction was held by Sia’s “Cheap Thrills.”

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Camila Cabello's hit single "Havana" is Spotify's most-streamed song of all time by a solo female artist.

The new record is just the latest milestone for Cabello. In January, her album became the first debut by a woman to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 albums chart in three years. The same month, “Havana” also hit seven weeks at the top of Billboard’s Pop Songs radio airplay chart, which was the longest run for a solo female artist in a lead role since by Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” in 2013.

But apparently not everyone expected the song to be a smash. In January ― when the song had been at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 21 weeks, according to Complex ― the song’s producer Frank Dukes tweeted that the song had plenty of doubters early on.

“Label heads and the people at radio told us this was not a hit when we first tried to put it out lol,” he wrote.

Label heads and the people at radio told us this was not a hit when we first tried to put it out lol https://t.co/LSOsTRpD2w — Frank Dukes (@FrankDukes) January 8, 2018

Cabello said later that it was an “incredible surprise” when “Havana” first hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.